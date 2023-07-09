Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $33.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Gentex stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

