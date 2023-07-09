Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. 129,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,388. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.