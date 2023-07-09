Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,953 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

