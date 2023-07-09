Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 882,691 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after buying an additional 720,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after buying an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

