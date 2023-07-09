Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,551 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.