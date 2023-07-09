Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

