Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $846.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $765.82 and a 200-day moving average of $659.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

