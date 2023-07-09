Grin Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $425,634.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00319082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00888454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00552458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00134805 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

