GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.29

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $12,525.79 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002631 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.