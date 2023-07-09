GXChain (GXC) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $18,898.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001960 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002623 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

