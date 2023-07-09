Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) vs. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 1.98 $2.24 billion $1.55 7.03 Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.52 $101.39 million $3.36 4.56

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 27.06% 15.33% 1.32% Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 7 4 1 2.38 Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Huntington Bancshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

