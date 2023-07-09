Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $27.16 or 0.00089813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,512 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

