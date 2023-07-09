Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $27.58 or 0.00091053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,512 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

