Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $757,117.34 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $757,117.34 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $27.06 or 0.00089231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,512 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

