Head to Head Analysis: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.04% 9.83% 1.16% Community West Bancshares 21.86% 10.81% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 2.54 $234.51 million $2.87 9.18 Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.03 $13.45 million $1.34 9.11

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.55%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Community West Bancshares

(Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.