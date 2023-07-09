Head-To-Head Contrast: Greggs (GGGSF) versus Its Peers

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greggs to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Greggs alerts:

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greggs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greggs and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $26.96 billion $611.52 million 204.94

Greggs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greggs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1121 2753 3008 114 2.30

Greggs presently has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Greggs peers beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Greggs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.