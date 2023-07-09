Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $12.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.965473 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04711128 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,665,596.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

