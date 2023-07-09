Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $13.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.86284 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04720307 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $16,358,679.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

