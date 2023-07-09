Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $12.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.965473 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04711128 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,665,596.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

