Helium Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $194.36 million and $487,332.66 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,934,821 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

