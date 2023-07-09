Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $10.73 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 192,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,251. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

