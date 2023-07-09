Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,382. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

