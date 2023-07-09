Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.45. 1,530,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

