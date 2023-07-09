Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

MKC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,669. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

