Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.81. 1,427,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

