Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $32.60. 2,193,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,144. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

