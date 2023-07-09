Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 233,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

