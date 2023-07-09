Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4 %

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

LLY traded down $11.13 on Friday, hitting $452.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

