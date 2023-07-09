Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 2,049,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.