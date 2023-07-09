HI (HI) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. HI has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $48,809.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019224 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.67 or 1.00028959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00247764 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $90,004.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

