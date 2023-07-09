H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

