HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.69) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 630 ($8.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.69 ($9.22).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 609.90 ($7.74) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,820.22%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($243,396.37). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

