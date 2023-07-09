Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.52 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

