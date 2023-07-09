IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 24,547 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. 455,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

