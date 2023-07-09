IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2,540.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS BBRE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. 18,451 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.