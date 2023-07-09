IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 480,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 241,903 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,277. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.