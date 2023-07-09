IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.52. 658,445 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

