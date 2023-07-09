IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

