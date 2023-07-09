IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 245,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. 66,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

