Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $400.83 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $400.83 million and $8.32 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

