indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $281,100.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

INDI opened at $9.10 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

