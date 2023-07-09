Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,251.52 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,529,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,199.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

