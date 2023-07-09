Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Purchases A$25,584.11 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Free Report) insider Julian Challingsworth purchased 581,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,584.11 ($17,056.07).

Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Spirit Technology Solutions

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed IT services in Australia. It offers collaboration and communication services, including integrated collaboration, voice, and video solutions with data and office technology for small businesses. The company also provides cyber security services, such as cyber managed services and solutions to corporate and enterprise customers through a 24/7 Security Operations Centre and professional service teams.

