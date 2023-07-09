Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $167,793.60 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETFree Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $178.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

