Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $315,141.75 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.