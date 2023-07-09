Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells $135,654.75 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $135,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $168.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.