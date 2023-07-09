Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $2,348,967.30 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $2,348,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $3,481,085.70.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70.

On Monday, June 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

