Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $73,146.60 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $73,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,432 shares in the company, valued at $830,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
