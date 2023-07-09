Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $73,146.60 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $73,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,432 shares in the company, valued at $830,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 693,123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.