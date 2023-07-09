Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,316 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

