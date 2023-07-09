Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

